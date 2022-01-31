Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,987 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.81% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 121.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

