Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,029 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.66% of Patrick Industries worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.