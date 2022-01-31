Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 5,889 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.89% of BellRing Brands worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $953.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.