Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 7,364 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Premier worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $37.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

