Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 738 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.38% of Kadant worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Kadant by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kadant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $208.08 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

