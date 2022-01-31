Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 53.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $228.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

