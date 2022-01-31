Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,598 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TTEC worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.42 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

