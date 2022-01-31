Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,598 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TTEC worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.42 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.
In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TTEC Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
