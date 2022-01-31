Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Onto Innovation worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO opened at $84.67 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,935 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.