Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.