Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.65% of Eagle Bancorp worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 78,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

EGBN stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

