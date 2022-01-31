Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,631 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 259.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

