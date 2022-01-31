Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $247.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

