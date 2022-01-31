Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.46 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $569,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

