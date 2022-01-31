Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.93 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 929,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 526.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

