Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.07% of Douglas Dynamics worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

PLOW opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $815.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

