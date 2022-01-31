Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.51 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.79.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

