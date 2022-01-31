Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $145.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

