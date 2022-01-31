Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $393.03 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

