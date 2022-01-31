Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,370 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.67% of Blue Bird worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 763.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,452.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.