Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of Rambus worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5,679.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.