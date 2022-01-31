Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 11,112 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.47% of iHeartMedia worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IHRT stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

