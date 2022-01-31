Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,494 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of Colliers International Group worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,929,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

