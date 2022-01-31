Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,773 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.22% of SP Plus worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

