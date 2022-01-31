Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 6,375 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.40% of Medifast worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

