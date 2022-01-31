Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.72 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

