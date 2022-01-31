Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of CF stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

