Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.93 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

