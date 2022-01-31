Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,306 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $803.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,203.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.