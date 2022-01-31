Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,584,508 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,584,508 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,902,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

