Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 36,376 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,376 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.84% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRI opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

