Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 52,351 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 226.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $147.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

