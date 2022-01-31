Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $13.19 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 688,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

