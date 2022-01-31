Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,966 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Trex worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trex by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

