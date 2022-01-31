EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.22

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.47. EQRx shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EQRx stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,286,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,000. EQRx comprises about 0.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.47% of EQRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

