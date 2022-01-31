Equalizer (EQZ) One Day Volume Tops $417,913.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.27 million and $417,913.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

