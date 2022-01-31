Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

