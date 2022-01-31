Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

