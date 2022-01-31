Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $27,585,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

