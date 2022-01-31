Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.12 on Monday. QCR has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

