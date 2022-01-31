Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ResMed Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

