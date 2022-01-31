Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $284.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

