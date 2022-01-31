Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (CHTR, CRR.UN, CTS, EQX, FNV, FTS, FTT, INE, KNT, LSPD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 31st:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$8.75 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00.

