Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (CHTR, CRR.UN, CTS, EQX, FNV, FTS, FTT, INE, KNT, LSPD)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 31st:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $805.00 to $815.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$8.75 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00.

