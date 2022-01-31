Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 8th

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,265,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 106.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 91.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

