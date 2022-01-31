Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492,575 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 11.26% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $39,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 159,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

