ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.50 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $224,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

