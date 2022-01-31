Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.