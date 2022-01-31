Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 329,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

EUCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

