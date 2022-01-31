EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,891.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $10,891.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00315705 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,442,481,965 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.