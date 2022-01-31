Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.15. Euronav shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5,976 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on EURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

