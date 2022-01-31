Evercore ISI Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on VFC. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.
Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 31,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 410.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About V.F.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
