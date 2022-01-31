Evercore ISI Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VFC. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 31,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. V.F. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 410.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

